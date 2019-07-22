You Can Choose From These Five Recharge Options To Recharge Your JioPhone

Priced from Rs 49 to Rs 594, these recharge packs are meant to be used with the JioPhone series devices

Reliance Jio Infocomm - the provider of telecom services under brand Jio - currently provides five plans for its prepaid customers using its 4G-enabled JioPhone devices. Priced from Rs 49 to Rs 594, these five recharge packs are meant to be used with the telecom company's JioPhone series of phones. Reliance Jio offers a validity period in the range of 28 days-168 days under these recharge plans, according to Reliance Jio's website - jio.com. Reliance Jio - which pipped Bharti Airtel to become India's second-largest operator by subscribers in May - provides high speed data to the tune of 1-84 GBs under these prepaid recharge packs. (Also read: Reliance Jio reports profit of Rs 891 Crore in June quarter)

Here are details of these prepaid recharge packs for JioPhone devices:

Out of the five recharge packs, the monthly packs of Rs 49, Rs 99 and Rs 153 come with a validity period of 28 days each, whereas the long-term packs of Rs 297 and Rs 594 have validity periods of 84 days and 168 days respectively, according to the Jio website.

Monthly Jio recharge packs

Rs 49

In its recharge pack of Rs 49, Reliance Jio offers high speed data of one GB, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days, according to the Jio website.

Rs 99

Reliance Jio's recharge pack of Rs 99 comes with a validity period of 28 days with a total high speed data benefit of 14 GBs, subject to a daily limit of 0.5 GB.

Rs 153

In its recharge pack priced at Rs 153, Reliance Jio offers 42 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 28 days. A daily limit of 1.5 GBs is applicable on high speed data.

Long-term Jio recharge packs

Rs 297

The JioPhone recharge pack of Rs 297 comes with a total high speed data benefit of 42 GBs over a validity period of 84 days. A daily limit of 0.5 GB is applicable on high speed data.

Rs 594

In its JioPhone recharge pack of Rs 594, Reliance Jio offers a total 84 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 0.5 GB, for a validity period of 168 days.

Other benefits

All five of the JioPhone prepaid recharge packs come with free local and national voice calls for their respective validity periods, among other benefits such as complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

