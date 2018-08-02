What Subscriber Gets In Reliance Jio's Rs 49, Rs 99, Rs 153 Plans For JioPhone

Users of the Reliance Jio phone - JioPhone - now get a third option for recharging their connection

Users of the 4G-enabled Reliance Jio phone recently got a third telecom tariff plan. Other than Reliance Jio's plans priced at Rs 49 and Rs 153, users of the Reliance Jio phone - called JioPhone - can now subscribe to a plan priced at Rs 99. All three of these Reliance Jio plans, the Rs 49 Jio phone plan, the Rs 99 Jio phone plan and the Rs 153 Reliance Jio plan, are meant to be used in the JioPhone device. That means the Jio phone plans "work only if SIM is in JioPhone", according to the telecom company's website - jio.com.

Here is a comparison among three plans Reliance Jio offers at present for use with the JioPhone:

Rs 49 JioPhone plan

Reliance Jio's most inexpensive plan for JioPhone is priced at Rs 49. This plan comes with a total high speed data benefit of 1 GB for a validity period of 28 days.

While voice calls are free, just like all Jio plans, this pack allows the subscribers to send 50 SMSes free of cost during the validity period, according to the Jio website.

Rs 99 JioPhone plan

Among other benefits, the Rs 99 plan comes with benefits such as 0.5 GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days (total high speed data benefit of 14 GBs), according to Reliance Jio. That means the subscriber gets 0.5 GB of mobile data at high speed every day during the validity period of this JioPhone plan.

Other benefits include free voice calls and 300 SMSes for the entire validity period.

Rs 153 JioPhone plan

Reliance Jio's JioPhone plan priced at Rs 153 provides the subscriber 42 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 1.5 GBs, among other benefits. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

In all three plans, data continues at a revised speed of 64 Kbps once the user exhausts the respective limits on quantity of high speed data allowed, according to the Jio website.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio last month announced a scheme, called 'Monsoon Hungama'. In this scheme, Reliance Jio is offering mobile phones users to exchange their existing device - which needs to be in working condition, among other specifications - to get a JioPhone by paying an amount of Rs 501, according to the Reliance Jio website - jio.com. (Also read: JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer explained)