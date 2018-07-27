What Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama Exchange Offer Means For You

Jio Phone Exchange Offer: A person can exchange a working 2G/3G phone for a JioPhone by paying Rs 501

Reliance Jio recently announced a new scheme called 'JioPhone Monsoon Hungama'. As part of this scheme, Reliance Jio is offering mobile phones users to exchange their existing device - which needs to be in working condition, among other specifications - to get a JioPhone by paying an amount of Rs 501, according to the telecom company's website - jio.com. Without the exchange offer, the JioPhone device is available at Rs 1,500, according to Reliance Jio. Reliance Jio - whose subscriber base was at 215.3 million as of June 30, 2018 - had launched 4G-enabled feature phone JioPhone in 2017. Reliance Jio has doubled its customer base and most user metrics in the last 12 months, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has said. Reliance Jio Infocomm is the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries.

Here are five things to know about Reliance Jio's latest offer - Monsoon Hungama - on JioPhone and what it really means for the consumer.

1. What is Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama offer?

"Monsoon Hungama is a combined offering of a JioPhone at effectively Rs 501 and a 6 months unlimited voice and data recharge of Rs 594," Reliance Jio said in its statement.

That means a customer opting for the exchange offer will be required to submit his or her existing mobile phone and pay a sum of Rs 1,095 to get the new JioPhone along with unlimited voice and data for six months.

The customer will be required to pay the amount of Rs 594, over and above the Rs 501 for the exchange, "at the time of activation", according to Reliance Jio.

Additional benefits will include "a special exchange bonus of 6GB data voucher, worth Rs 101", it noted. This takes the total data to 90 GB over 6 months, it noted.

2. How much you pay to get JioPhone under Monsoon Hungama exchange offer?

Under the Monsoon Hungama exchange offer, Reliance Jio's JioPhone device will be available to customers at an effective price of Rs 501, according to a statement by the company.

The amount of Rs 501 is a security deposit that is refundable, according to Reliance Jio. This Rs 501 is the amount paid by the customer to avail the exchange offer by submitting an eligible mobile phone.

At the end of three years, Reliance Jio will refund the 100 per cent security deposit "thereby making the JioPhone effectively FREE", according to the telecom company.

3. How to avail Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama exchange offer? Which phones will be eligible for exchange?

The Monsoon Hungama exchange offer can be availed instantly at Reliance Jio retail stores. The exchange is applicable on "old 2G/3G/4G (non-VOLTE)" phones, according to Jio. The customer is also required to submit a charger along with the existing device.

Reliance Jio mentioned the following five requirements for a handset to be eligible for the exchange offer:

The mobile phone must be in working condition "without any damage/missing parts or broken/burnt parts". Mobile phones purchased by the user after January 1, 2015 are eligible for exchange. Any 2G, 3G or 4G (non-VoLTE) devices are eligible be accepted for exchange. VoLTE is a technology that enables voice calls as well as data to be carried through a common network. "JioPhone or any CDMA or operator locked devices will not be accepted for exchange," according to Reliance Jio. Apart from battery and charger, no other accessories such as headphone are required for exchange.

4. Can you use your existing mobile SIM?

Customers purchasing the JioPhone device - either by paying the amount of Rs 1,500 or by paying Rs 501 as part of the exchange offer - will get a new SIM, according to Reliance Jio. The customer can also retain his or her existing mobile number by opting for a mobile number portability (MNP) service. Mobile number portability refers to a facility that enables a telecom subscriber to switch to a new service provider without having to change the mobile number. The customer can avail the Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama exchange offer after completion of the MNP process, Reliance Jio explained.

5. Are there any special telecom plans to be used with JioPhone?

Reliance Jio has introduced a third plan - priced at Rs 99 - to its existing plans meant to be used with JioPhone. While the existing plans to be used with JioPhone were priced at Rs 49 and Rs 153, the latest plan is priced at Rs 99.

Rs 99 JioPhone plan

Among other benefits, the Rs 99 plan comes with benefits such as 0.5 GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days (total high speed data benefit of 14 GBs), according to Reliance Jio.

Other benefits include free voice calls and 300 SMSes for the entire validity period.

Rs 49 JioPhone plan

Reliance Jio's most inexpensive plan for JioPhone is priced at Rs 49. This plan comes with a total high speed data benefit of 1 GB for a validity period of 28 days. While voice valls are free, just like all Jio plans, this pack allows the subscribers to send 50 SMSes free of cost during the validity period, according to the Jio website.

Rs 153 JioPhone plan

Reliance Jio's JioPhone plan priced at Rs 153 provides the subscriber 42 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 1.5 GBs, among other benefits. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

In all three plans, data continues at a revised speed of 64 Kbps once the user exhausts the respective limits on quantity of high speed data allowed, according to the Jio website.