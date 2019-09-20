Here's Everything You Need To Know About JioFiber Monthly Plans

The monthly tariffs exclude Goods and Services Tax (GST) as applicable, according to Jio.

Reliance Jio Infocomm has priced the monthly plans for its optical fiber-based broadband service JioFiber between Rs 699 and Rs 8,499. The telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, which commercially rolled out its "fiber-to-the-home" service JioFiber on September 5, is offering internet speeds to the tune of 100 Mbps-1 Gbps in six monthly plans, according to a company statement. These six JioFiber plans - named Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Titanium and Platinum - offer the subscribers total high speed data of 150-5000 GB, according to Reliance Jio, which completed three years of commercial service on September 5 this year.

Here's a comparison of the key features the subscriber gets and the prices of the six JioFiber monthly plans:

Features of JioFiber monthly plans

Each of the six JioFiber packs comes with features including free voice calls across the country, TV video calling and gaming services, according to Reliance Jio. Also, the top three plans - priced at Rs 2,499, Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 - include "platform access to first day-first show" movies and sports content additionally, according to the company.

Each of the six JioFiber plans also includes features such as TV video calling or conferencing worth Rs 1,200 per year, and “zero-latency gaming” worth another Rs 1,200 per year, according to the company statement.

Internet speed offered by Jio in JioFiber monthly plans

JioFiber plan Monthly tariff Internet speed Total amount of data at high speed JioFiber Bronze Rs 699 100 Mbps 150 GB (100 GB + 50 GB extra) JioFiber Silver Rs 849 100 Mbps 400 GB (200 GB + 200 GB extra) JioFiber Gold Rs 1,299 250 Mbps 750 GB (500 GB + 250 GB extra) JioFiber Diamond Rs 2,499 500 Mbps 1500 GB (1,250 GB + 250 GB extra) JioFiber Platinum Rs 3,999 1 Gbps 2500 GB JioFiber Titanium Rs 8,499 1 Gbps 5000 GB (Source: Reliance Jio)

JioFiber monthly plans offer unlimited data, however there is a fair usage policy (FUP) applicable on the quantity of high speed data. Simply put, subscribers of any of the six plans will get a limited amount of data at high speed during the 30-day period, after which the internet speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps, according to Reliance Jio.

"Extra GBs are available for 6 months as introductory benefit," according to Jio.

JioFiber monthly subscription price

“Bronze” JioFiber plan at Rs 699 a month, “Silver” at Rs 849, “Gold” at Rs 1,299, “Diamond” at Rs 2,499, “Platinum” at Rs 3,999 and the highest monthly plan “Titanium” at Rs 8,499. Reliance Jio has said that the plans are priced "at less than one-tenth the global rates" with an aim to make them accessible "for all".

The monthly tariffs exclude Goods and Services Tax (GST) as applicable, according to Jio.

