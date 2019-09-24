JioPhone 2 Recharge Plans: Prices, Validity, Data Benefits

The telecom company also offers an EMI facility for customers to purchase the JioPhone 2 device.

JioPhone 2, the 4G-enabled feature phone of Reliance Jio, is available for sale at Rs 2,999. The telecom company also offers an EMI facility for customers to purchase the JioPhone 2 device. The device is available at an EMI starting at Rs 141.17, according to the Jio website - jio.com. Jio offers special prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users. The packs are priced at Rs 49, Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297 and Rs 594. The monthly packs of Rs 49, Rs 99 and Rs 153 come with a validity period of 28 days each, whereas the long-term packs of Rs 297 and Rs 594 have validity periods of 84 days and 168 days respectively, according to the Jio website. (Also read: Here's Everything You Need To Know About JioFiber Monthly Plans)

Here are details of these prepaid recharge packs for JioPhone devices:

JioPhone plan priced at Rs 49

Reliance Jio's Rs 49 plan for JioPhone comes with a total high-speed data benefit of 1 GB for a validity period of 28 days. The subscriber also gets a total of 50 free SMS in this JioPhone recharge pack. Unlimited calling and complimentary subscription to Jio apps is also available with this pack.

JioPhone plan priced at Rs 99

Under the plan, Jio offers unlimited calling and 14 GB of high speed data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which reduces to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 300 SMSes and is valid for 28 days. Complimentary subscription to Jio apps is also bundled with this pack.

JioPhone plan priced at Rs 153

Under the plan, Jio offers unlimited calling and 42 GB of high speed data. The daily data limit is 1.5 GB, which reduces to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 100 SMSes per day and is valid for 28 days. Complimentary subscription to Jio apps is also bundled with this pack.

JioPhone plan priced at Rs 297

Under the plan, Jio offers unlimited calling and 42 GB of high speed data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which reduces to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 300 SMSes and is valid for 84 days. Complimentary subscription to Jio apps is also bundled with this pack.

JioPhone plan priced at Rs 594

Under the plan, Jio offers unlimited calling and 84 GB of high data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which reduces to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack offers 300 SMSes and is valid for 168 days. Complimentary subscription to Jio apps is also bundled with this pack.

