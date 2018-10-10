Reliance Jio Announces JioPhone 2 Flash Sale On Thursday, Details Here

Thursday's flash sale of JioPhone 2 marks a sixth such sale since the launch of JioPhone 2 in August

Reliance Jio has announced a flash sale of JioPhone 2, its 4G-enabled feature phone. The flash sale of JioPhone 2 will begin at 12:00 noon on October 11, said Reliance Jio - the provider of telecom services under brand Jio - on microblogging site Twitter. Reliance Jio also announced a cashback of Rs 200 on purchase of the JioPhone 2 device in the sale using digital wallet Paytm. Thursday's flash sale of JioPhone 2 marks a sixth such sale since the launch of JioPhone 2 in August.

Flash Sale Alert! Buy your #JioPhone2 on 11th October at 12PM. Pay via @Paytm and get a flat cashback of ₹200. Know more- https://t.co/19x7KaIVvBpic.twitter.com/8rGoZOlxVL Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) October 10, 2018

How to book a JioPhone 2 in the flash sale due on October 11:

1. A user is required to log on to Reliance Jio's website - jio.com - and select JioPhone2.

2. After this, the user is required to enter his or her pin code and proceed to checkout. The user is required to provide personal details such as name, email ID and mobile number.

3. The user may proceed making the payment after selecting the desired payment option.

4. Once the payment of Rs. 2,999 is made by the user, an order confirmation notification is issued through email or SMS.

Currently, Reliance Jio offers three prepaid recharge packs for JioPhone users. These recharge packs are priced at Rs 49, Rs. 99 and Rs. 153.

Rs 49 JioPhone plan

Reliance Jio's most inexpensive plan for JioPhone is priced at Rs 49. This plan comes with a total high speed data benefit of 1 GB for a validity period of 28 days.

(Reliance Jio's Rs 49 JioPhone plan comes with a validity period of 28 days)

While voice calls are free, just like all Jio plans, this pack allows the subscribers to send 50 SMSes free of cost during the validity period, according to the Jio website.

Rs 99 JioPhone plan

Among other benefits, the Rs 99 plan comes with benefits such as 0.5 GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days (total high speed data benefit of 14 GBs), according to Reliance Jio. That means the subscriber gets 0.5 GB of mobile data at high speed every day during the validity period of this JioPhone plan.

(Reliance Jio's Rs 99 JioPhone plan offers 14 GBs of mobile data at high speed)

Other benefits include free voice calls and 300 SMSes for the entire validity period.

Rs 153 JioPhone plan

Reliance Jio's JioPhone plan priced at Rs 153 provides the subscriber 42 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 1.5 GBs, among other benefits. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

(Reliance Jio's JioPhone plan priced at Rs 153 offers 1.5 GBs of data at high speed every day for the entire validity period of 28 days)

In all three plans, data continues at a revised speed of 64 Kbps once the user exhausts the respective limits on quantity of high speed data allowed, according to the Jio website.