NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

Jio Payments Bank Commences Operations, Says RBI

RIL was one of the 11 applicants which were issued in-principle approval for setting up a payments bank.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: April 03, 2018 21:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jio Payments Bank Commences Operations, Says RBI

Payments bank has been conceptualised by RBI.

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said that Jio Payments Bank Limited has commenced operations with effect from April 3, 2018.

"The Reserve Bank has issued a licence to the bank under Section 22 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 to carry on the business of payments bank in India," the country's central bank said in a statement.

According to RBI, Reliance Industries Limited, Mumbai was one of the 11 applicants which were issued in-principle approval for setting up a payments bank.

Comments
Payments bank has been conceptualised by RBI to further financial inclusion by providing small savings accounts and payments or remittance services.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Reliance Industries

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Commonwealth GamesCWG Medal TableIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusHuawei P20 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top