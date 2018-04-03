Jio Payments Bank Commences Operations, Says RBI RIL was one of the 11 applicants which were issued in-principle approval for setting up a payments bank.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said that Jio Payments Bank Limited has commenced operations with effect from April 3, 2018.



"The Reserve Bank has issued a licence to the bank under Section 22 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 to carry on the business of payments bank in India," the country's central bank said in a statement.



According to RBI, Reliance Industries Limited, Mumbai was one of the 11 applicants which were issued in-principle approval for setting up a payments bank.



Payments bank has been conceptualised by RBI to further financial inclusion by providing small savings accounts and payments or remittance services.



