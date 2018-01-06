Jio Or Airtel: 91 GB Under Rs 500. Find Out The Best Prepaid Plans For Data Hungry Users

Here's a look at the best data plans by Reliance Jio and Airtel:
Reliance Jio Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan:
Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed data of 56GBs for a period of 28 days. Subscribers can use 2GBs 4G data per day under this offer. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also gives free and unlimited SMS benefits, said Jio website.
Reliance Jio Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan:
Reliance Jio's Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan offers 91 GB of data. Jio's Rs. 499 pack also gives unlimited free SMSes, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The validity of the plan is 91 days.
Airtel Rs. 349 prepaid recharge offer
