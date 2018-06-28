Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer: How To Get Benefits Worth Rs 4,900, Up To 3.2 TB 4G Data

Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer is valid on Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans of Rs 198 and Rs 299.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 4,900 and up to 3.2 TB 4G data on Oppo devices under its Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer, the telecom company said on Thursday. The offer is valid on Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans of Rs 198 and Rs 299. Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer starts from Thursday. Reliance Jio, which has disrupted the telecom market with its attractive offers, keeps rolling out compelling offers on prepaid recharge plans every now and then. Reliance Jio, the new entrant in the telecom space, had 186.6 million subscribers at the end of March 2018, stated Reliance Industries Limited's annual report revealed early this month, according to a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS).

How to avail Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer:

Reliance Jio subscribers buying new OPPO devices on old/new Jio SIM can avail the following benefits:

1) Cashback benefits: Customers will get instant cashback benefits worth Rs.1,800. It can be availed in the form of 36 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each.

2) Jio Money Credit: Reliance Jio will credit up to Rs. 1,800 in three equal tranches of Rs 600 each post the 13th, 26th and 39th recharge. This is subject to certain terms and conditions.

3) Partner coupon benefits: Reliance Jio customers will get discount coupons worth Rs.1,300 worth from MakeMyTrip.

4) This offer from Reliance Jio can only be availed on prepaid recharge plans of Rs.198 or Rs.299.

Given below are details on Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plans of Rs 198 and Rs 299:

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 198

This prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio offers 2 GB high-speed data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this plan is 56 GB. Voice calls in this prepaid recharge plan are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS (short message service) per day are a part of this plan. This pack is valid for 28 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 299

This prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio offers 3 GB high-speed data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this plan is 84 GB. Voice calls in this prepaid recharge plan are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are a part of this plan. This pack is valid for 28 days.

In a separate offer, Reliance Jio is offering Rs. 100 discount on all recharges of Rs. 300 and above and 20 per cent discount on recharges below Rs. 300 price point on recharges done through MyJio app. (With IANS Inputs)