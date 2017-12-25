Jio Now Offers Cashback Of Up To Rs 3,300 On Rs 399 Recharge

Reliance Jio on Monday enhanced the cashback offer to up to Rs 3,300 on mobile recharge of Rs 399 and above for all recharges that will be done till January 15 next year. Today is the last date for Jio's cashback offer of up to Rs 2,599 on recharge of Rs 399.

"Jio will provide surprise cashback of up to Rs 3,300 on recharges of MRP 399 and above. This cashback will be in the form of Rs 400 MyJio cashback vouchers, up to Rs 300 instant cashback vouchers from wallets and up to Rs 2,600 discount vouchers from e-commerce players," a company source said. This will be valid for all recharges with a value of Rs 399 done between December 26 to January 15, 2018, the source said.

The company had kicked off a cashback offer amounting to Rs 2,599 on November 10. The plan was valid till November 25, however the RIL-led company deferred it till the Christmas. Last week, Jio launched two new plans under Happy New Year scheme amounting to Rs 199 and Rs 299, respectively. The Rs 199 plan offers 1.2 GB of 4G data daily, while the other plan for Rs 299 plan will offer 2GB daily every day. Both these plans have the following offerings: unlimited calls, SMSes and access to Jio apps which include music, movie, magazine and newspaper services. Before these schemes, the daily data limit of 1 GB was offered by plans starting at Rs 309.