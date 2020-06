Oil-to-telecoms major Reliance Industries said on Sunday that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will buy 1.16 per cent of its digital unit Jio Platforms for Rs 5,683.50 crore ($752 million).

Reliance Industries has now sold 21 per cent of Jio Platforms to investors including Facebook Inc, securing around $13 billion in less than seven weeks.

($1 = Rs 75.5580)