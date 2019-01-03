Jio Happy New Year Offer: Benefit On Rs 399 Plan, Last Date And Other Details

Reliance Jio 'Happy New Year' offer: The last date to avail the cashback offer is January 31, 2019.

Reliance Jio has announced a 100 per cent cashback on purchase of its prepaid plan of Rs 399 in a limited-period offer. Under the "Happy New Year" offer, Reliance Jio prepaid customers recharging their connections with the Rs 399 plan will get discount of the same value in the form of AJio coupons, according to a statement by the telecom company. Reliance Jio - the telecom arm of Reliance Industries - has partnered with AJIO for the "Jio Happy New Year " offer, Reliance Jio said in a statement. The last date to avail the cashback offer is January 31, 2019, Reliance Jio Infocomm - the provider of telecom services under brand Jio - said in its statement.

How to avail cashback on recharge of Rs 399 under Jio "Happy New Year" offer

The offer is applicable on purchase of the Rs 399 recharge online or from a retailer, according to the company.

The AJio coupons can be redeemed over and above the existing offers, it added.

On purchase of the company's highest selling plan of Rs 399, the AJio coupon worth Rs 399 will be credited to the "MyCoupons" section in mobile app MyJio, Reliance Jio said.

The AJio coupon can be redeemed on AJio's mobile app as well as website on a minimum cart value of Rs 1,000, it noted.

The coupons received under the Happy New Year offer, open till January 31, 2019, can be redeemed by the Jio user on or before March 15, 2019, according to Reliance Jio.

Online fashion store AJio is operated by Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.