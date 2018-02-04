New Prepaid Recharge Plans With 2GB Per Day, Unlimited Talktime. Details Here Reliance Jio has increased daily data cap on most of its prepaid recharge plans.

Reliance Jio has increased daily data cap on most of its prepaid recharge plans as competition in the telecom sector heats up. These new prepaid recharge plans aggressively priced at Rs. 198, Rs. 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 all offer 2 GB of 4G high speed per day data for its users, up from its earlier limit of 1.5 GB per day. These prepaid recharge plans come with different validity periods and unlimited talktime and SMS benefits. Customers can choose the best suited plan and recharge according to their data needs.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 198 offers 56GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs. 198 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 398 offers 140GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs. 398 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 70 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 448 offers 168GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs. 448 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 84 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 448 offers 182GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs. 448 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 91 days.In Budget 2018 speech, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a hike in customs duty on mobile phones to 20 per cent from 15 per cent - a move that will force foreign players to pass on the burden to consumers.