Airtel's Rs 399 Prepaid Recharge Plan Now Offers 1GB Per Day Data For 70 Days Airtel's revised Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan directly counter Reliance Jio's Rs 398 and Rs 399 prepaid recharge plans.

78 Shares EMAIL PRINT Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also gives 100 SMSes per day.

Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan in detail

Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 70GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily limit of 1GB data. This prepaid recharge plan is now valid for 70 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also gives 100 SMSes per day.



Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan compared to Jio's Rs 398, Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched a slew of Jio's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan

Jio's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan offers 105 GB of 4G data for a period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are available with this prepaid plan. Users get access to host of Jio apps in this prepaid recharge plan. Benefits of free 100 SMSes per day is also available with this plan. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.

Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan

Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 84 GBs of 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 84 days.



Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 70GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data for a period of 70 days. Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan previously offered 28GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data for a period of 28 days. Airtel's revised Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan directly counter Reliance Jio's Rs 398 and Rs 399 prepaid recharge plans. Jio launched new prepaid recharge plans on Wednesday. Recently, Airtel also revised its Rs 448 and Rs 509 prepaid recharge plans.Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 70GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily limit of 1GB data. This prepaid recharge plan is now valid for 70 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also gives 100 SMSes per day.Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched a slew of new prepaid recharge plans and also revised few of its plans. Jio has prepaid plans priced at Rs 398 and Rs 399 that can be compared to Airtel's revised Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan.Jio's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan offers 105 GB of 4G data for a period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are available with this prepaid plan. Users get access to host of Jio apps in this prepaid recharge plan. Benefits of free 100 SMSes per day is also available with this plan. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 84 GBs of 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 84 days.