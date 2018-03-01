JioFi Priced At Rs 1,999 Offers Free Benefits Worth Rs 3,595. Here's How To Avail It

5 things to know about JioFi's new offer:
1. In order to avail this Reliance Jio offer on JioFi, consumer needs to first purchase the device worth Rs 1,999 and also buy a Reliance Jio sim card. Jio SIM will be issued to customer subject to customer completing necessary eKYC formalities.
2. At the time of Jio SIM activation, consumer will have to choose JioFi plan option to avail benefits worth Rs 3,595.
3. The consumers will have to further recharge their device with prepaid plans offering1.5GB, 2GB or 3GB data per day.
4. Consumers will get access to free data worth Rs 1,295 with this device.
5. Reliance Jio is also offering shopping vouchers worth Rs 2,300 from Paytm, AJio and Reliance Digital
