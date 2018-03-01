JioFi Priced At Rs 1,999 Offers Free Benefits Worth Rs 3,595. Here's How To Avail It

Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 3,595 with the purchase of portable wi-fi hotspot JioFi priced at Rs 1,999. Reliance Jio is offering free data worth Rs 1,295 with this device, according to the sources. Customers will also get vouchers worth Rs 2,300 with this device which can be further used on partnered digital wallets like PayTm, AJio and Reliance Digital, sources added. The benefits amount total to Rs 3,595 (Rs 1,295+ Rs 2,300). Consumers must choose between prepaid plans offering 1.5GB/2GB/3GB data per day in order to avail these benefits.1. In order to avail this Reliance Jio offer on JioFi, consumer needs to first purchase the device worth Rs 1,999 and also buy a Reliance Jio sim card. Jio SIM will be issued to customer subject to customer completing necessary eKYC formalities.2. At the time of Jio SIM activation, consumer will have to choose JioFi plan option to avail benefits worth Rs 3,595.3. The consumers will have to further recharge their device with prepaid plans offering1.5GB, 2GB or 3GB data per day.4. Consumers will get access to free data worth Rs 1,295 with this device.5. Reliance Jio is also offering shopping vouchers worth Rs 2,300 from Paytm, AJio and Reliance Digital Apart from the above mentioned offer, Reliance Jio is also selling JioFi device at Rs 999. Consumers buying the wi-fi hotspot JioFi priced at Rs 999 will not be eligible for benefits of data plan or shopping vouchers.

