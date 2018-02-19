Jio's New Cashback Offer On Prepaid Plans Of Rs 198, Rs 299 In Detail Jio is offering 44 vouchers of Rs 50 on first recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299 on new smartphones which amounts in total to Rs 2,200 (Rs 50 X 44).

Jio's 'Football offer' is applicable for both existing and new Jio customers. Highlights Jio's new offer is part of 'Football Offer' Jio's new cashback offer is valid till March 31, 2018 Jio's new offer is valid for all eligible devices



To provide more value to users, Reliance Jio recently announced up to Rs 2,200 instant cashback for new smartphones coming on Jio's network. Jio's new offer is part of ' Football Offer' . According to a statement released by the company, Jio's new cashback offer is valid till March 31, 2018. Jio is offering 44 vouchers of Rs 50 on first recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299 on new smartphones which amounts in total to Rs 2,200 (Rs 50 X 44). These vouchers can be redeemed instantly against subsequent recharges of Rs 198/299 on MyJio app, said Jio on its official website-jio.com.Jio's 'Football offer' is applicable for both existing and new Jio customers, said the telecom operator. Jio's new offer is valid for all eligible devices, activated on the Jio network for the first time, on or after February 15, 2018, noted Jio on its website. Jio has mentioned a full list of eligible devices/smartphones on it's website.1. Login to 'MyJio app' on new smartphone and tap on 'Recharge' from quick links2. Select Jio plan (Rs 198 or Rs 299) for recharge and tap on 'Buy'3. Cashback Voucher is automatically applied. Complete the transaction to successfully redeem the voucher Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198 offers 56 GBs of 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2 GB per day data. This prepaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198. Jio's Rs. 198 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299 offers 84 GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3 GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299 also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps for one year with this plan. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs. 299 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.