Jio Launches New Prepaid Plans: Rs 149 Pack Offers 1GB data, Unlimited Calling

Jio Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan in detail

In a major push today, Reliance Jio launched a slew of new prepaid recharge plans and updated a few prepaid plans as part of its 'Happy New Year 2018' offer. Jio's new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149 offers 28 GB of 4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. Jio's Rs 149 prepaid plan is the cheapest data plan of Jio offering 1 GB data on daily basis. Jio's new prepaid recharge plans are now priced at Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449 and Rs 498 which comes with different data benefits and validity.Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB high speed 4G daily data for a period of 28 days. The total data available under this prepaid recharge plan is 28GB. After exhaustion of the daily data limit, the speed of Jio's data is reduced to 64 Kbps. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day.Jio has revised most of its existing prepaid recharge plans and has introduced new plans as well. Jio has revised prepaid plans priced at Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498. These prepaid recharge plans now offer 1.5GB of 4G daily data and come with different validity. Jio has also announced new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449. These prepaid recharge plans offer 1GB of 4G daily data and come with different validity.