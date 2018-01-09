Jio Launches New Prepaid Plans: Rs 149 Pack Offers 1GB data, Unlimited Calling

Jio Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan in detail
Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB high speed 4G daily data for a period of 28 days. The total data available under this prepaid recharge plan is 28GB. After exhaustion of the daily data limit, the speed of Jio's data is reduced to 64 Kbps. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day.
Jio has revised most of its existing prepaid recharge plans and has introduced new plans as well. Jio has revised prepaid plans priced at Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498. These prepaid recharge plans now offer 1.5GB of 4G daily data and come with different validity. Jio has also announced new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449. These prepaid recharge plans offer 1GB of 4G daily data and come with different validity.