When Reliance Jio's Mega Announcement Was Taken As April Fool's Day Prank Jio Juice is expected to spare the Jio users the need to carry mobile chargers and/or power banks

Some people on twitter called 'Jio Juice' announcement a prank ahead of April Fool's Day Highlights Jio Juice enables Jio users to charge their phones without a charger Jio Juice announcement was made via a video that explains the facillity Some Reliance Jio users find the facility too good to be true



The users found the newly announced technological innovation quite incredible. Thanks to the announcement made a day before the April Fool's Day, some users on Twitter even took the liberty of comparing the mega announcement by Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Infocomm to an April Fool's prank.



A handful, however, called it a great innovation.



The Jio Juice allows wireless charging of mobile phones. This can be done by inserting the 4G data pack that enables transfer of energy through electro-magnetic induction.



In the video, a mobile phone user realizes that her phone is switched off while she is walking in the middle of the road. This puts her off and she stomps her feet in distress. And Jio Juice announces that here is the alternative. Now, she, or any Jio user, can simply insert a Jio sim in order to charge the mobile phone without having to use a mobile charger or a power bank. Time to say goodbye to chargers and heavy power banks. Introducing #JioJuice. #WithLoveFromJiopic.twitter.com/1YaT5OC5DF — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 31, 2018

Alex Thomas, head project Jio Juice, gives a small demonstration of the way it is to be done. "I insert my jio sim into my phone, and it starts charging," he says with a smile.



The video explains that Jio juice uses the wireless jio network to create an electro-magnetic field between the transmitter and the receiver. This enables a free transfer of energy through electro-magnetic induction turning true 4G data packets into refreshing energy packets.



