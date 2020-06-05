US-Based Silver Lake, Co-Investors To Up Stake In Jio Platforms To 2.1%

Reliance Industries late on Friday said US private equity fund Silver Lake and its co-investors will put in an additional Rs 4,546.80 crore in the company's digital unit Jio Platforms. That investment comes in addition to the Rs 5,656 crore which Silver Lake committed to Jio Platforms earlier this month. Silver Lake's new investment values Jio Platforms - the digital services entity that houses Reliance Industries' telecoms arm Jio Infocomm, its music and video streaming apps, at an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore ($68.26 billion), Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The investment also ups Silver Lake's stake in Jio Platforms to 2.08 per cent from the previous just over 1 per cent stake.