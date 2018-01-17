Jio Introduces Rs 24, Rs 54 Sachet Packs For Jio Phone Users. Details Here Jio Phone's sachet packs are small value recharge packs that offer short validity period.

Jio Phone's sachet pack priced at Rs 24 offers 500 MB of high speed 4G data per day for 2 days.



Jio Phone's sachet packs are small value recharge packs that offer short validity period. Subscribers must note that these new sachet packs offered by Jio will only work if SIM is inserted in a Jio Phone.

Jio Phone's sachet pack priced at Rs 24

Jio Phone's sachet pack priced at Rs 24 offers 500 MB of high speed 4G data per day for 2 days. After the exhaustion of data limit, the internet speed gets reduced to 128Kbps. This sachet pack also gives 20 SMSes benefits and comes bundled with free voice calls. Jio Phone users also get complimentary subscription to select Jio apps. The validity of this sachet pack is 2 days.

Jio Phone's sachet pack priced at Rs 54

Jio Phone's sachet pack priced at Rs 24 offers 500 MB of high speed 4G data per day for a period of 7 days. After the exhaustion of data limit, the internet speed gets reduced to 128 Kbps, Jio said on it's website. This sachet pack of Jio also gives 70 SMSes benefits and comes bundled with free voice calls. Jio Phone users also get complimentary subscription to select Jio apps. The validity of this sachet pack is 7 days.



