Airtel Revises Rs 448, Rs 509 Plans To Offer More Validity, More Data Now Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan that earlier offered 70GBs of 3G/4G data for 70 days is now offering 82GBs of data for a period of 82 days.

Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 91 GB of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data.

Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 82GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. This prepaid recharge plan is now valid for 82 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan also gives 100 SMSes per day, as well as subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel TV apps.

Airtel Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 91 GB of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. This prepaid recharge plan is now valid for 91 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan also gives 100 SMSes per day, as well as subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel TV apps.

Airtel Rs 448, Rs 509 revised prepaid plans compared to Jio's revised Rs 448 and Rs 498 plan:



According to a company source, Jio has revised most of its existing recharge prepaid plans and will soon be introducing new plans with more benefits which will be available for subscribers from Tuesday i.e. 9 January, 2018.

Jio Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan

After the revision, Jio's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan will offer 84GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily limit of 1.5GB data. The offer will be valid for 84 days. Jio will also be offering unlimited local, STD and roaming call benefits with this offer along with unlimited SMSes for the validity period.



Jio Rs 498 prepaid recharge plan

Jio's Rs. 498 prepaid recharge plan currently offers 91 GB of 4G data for 91days but after the revision this prepaid recharge plan will offer 136 GB of data for 70 days. Earlier, Jio offered daily limit of 1GB data under this plan, but after the revision, it will offer 1.5GB data. Jio will also be offering unlimited local, STD and roaming call benefits with this offer along with unlimited SMSes for the validity period.



