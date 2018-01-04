Jio Vs Vodafone Vs Airtel Vs Idea: Cheapest Unlimited Prepaid Plan With 1GB Data Per Day Jio recently announced Happy New Year 2018 prepaid recharge plans where it unveiled Rs 199 and Rs 299 prepaid recharge plans.

Here's what Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea are offering in their cheapest 1GB data per day usage prepaid recharge plans: Jio Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan



Jio's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers free high speed data with a cap of 1.2 GB 4G data per day. According to Jio's website, Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan also gives free and unlimited voice calls which include local, STD as well as roaming calls across the country. The plan also gives access to free and unlimited SMSes, along with subscription to premium Jio Apps. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 28 days.

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan



Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB of 3G/4G daily data per day. The prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. This offer is valid in select circles and also includes 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this plan is also 28 days.

Vodafone Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan



Vodafone's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB 3G/4G data per day for a period of 28 days. Customers also get unlimited local and STD voice calls and free roaming calls under this offer, the company said. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 28 days. Idea Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan



Idea's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan is offering 1GB data per day for 28 days along with 100 SMSes per day. Idea's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan also gives unlimited local and STD calls which include calls on roaming also. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is also 28 days.





