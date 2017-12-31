Jio Rs 199 Vs Airtel Rs 199 Vs Vodafone Rs 198 Prepaid Recharge Plans Compared

Jio Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan
Jio's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed data with a daily cap of 1.2GB 4G data. According to Jio's website, Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan also gives free and unlimited voice calls which include local, STD as well as roaming calls across the country. The plan also gives access to free and unlimited SMSes, along with subscription to premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 28 days.
Airtel Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan
Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB of 3G/4G daily data. Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. This offer is valid in select circles and also includes 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is also 28 days.
Vodafone Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan
Vodafone's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB 3G/4G data per day for a period of 28 days. Customers also get unlimited local and STD voice calls and free roaming calls under this offer, the company said. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 28 days.