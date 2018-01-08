Jio Happy New Year 2018 Plans: Rs 149 Vs Rs 198 Vs Rs 349 Vs Rs 398 Rs 399 Reliance Jio's revised recharge plans will be available for subscribers from Tuesday.

1 GB per day packs at Rs 50 lower 1 GB/day pack Rs 149 Rs 349 Rs 399 Rs 449 data 28 GB 70 GB 84 GB 91 GB validity 28 days 70 days 84 days 91 days 50% more benefit (1.5 GBs per day) 1.5 GB/day pack Rs 198 Rs 398 Rs 448 Rs 498 data 42 GB 105 GB 126 GB 136 GB validity 28 days 70 days 84 days 91 days

Jio's new prepaid recharge plans will be priced at Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449 and Rs 498, it said. All these prepaid recharge plans will be only available to Jio Prime members only.



Here's a comprehensive list of Jio's updated recharge plans that will be available from Tuesday: Jio Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan will change to Rs 149

Jio's Rs 199 prepaid plan will be available at Rs 149 after getting a price cut of Rs 50. This means what Jio was offering at Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan will now be available at Rs 149 only. Under this offer, customers will get 28GBs of 4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. The validity of this plan will be 28 days. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls and SMS benefits will be available with this prepaid recharge plan.



Jio Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan will change to Rs 349

Jio's Rs 399 prepaid plan will be available at Rs 349 after getting a price cut of Rs 50. This means what Jio was offering at Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan will now be available at Rs 349 only. Under this offer, customers will get 70GB of 4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. The validity of this plan will be 70 days. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls and SMS benefits will be available with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan will change to Rs 399

Jio's Rs 459 prepaid plan will be available at Rs 399 after getting a price cut of Rs 50. This means what Jio was offering at Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan will now be available at Rs 399 only. Under this offer, customers will get 84GB of 4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. The validity of this plan will be 84 days. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls and SMS benefits will be available with this prepaid recharge plan.

Jio Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan will change to Rs 449

Jio's Rs 499 prepaid plan will be available at Rs 459 after getting a price cut of Rs 50. This means what Jio was offering at Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan will now be available at Rs 459 only. Under this offer, customers will get 91 GBs of 4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. The validity of this plan will be 91 days. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls and SMS benefits will be available with this prepaid recharge plan.



Jio new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448, Rs 498:



Jio will also soon be revising its existing Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 prepaid recharge plans to offer 50 per cent more data at the same price, said the source. These prepaid recharge plans currently offer 1GB of data per day, but after the revision, it will offer 1.5GB of data daily at the same price.

Jio Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan

Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan currently offers 28GBs of 4G data for 28days but after the update this prepaid recharge plan will offer 42GBs of data for 28 days. Earlier Jio offered daily limit of 1GB data under this plan, but after the revision, it will offer 1.5GB data.

Jio Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan

Jio's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan currently offers 70 GBs of 4G data for 70 days but after the update this prepaid recharge plan will offer 105 GBs of data for 70 days. Earlier Jio offered daily limit of 1GB data under this plan, but after the revision, it will offer 1.5GB data.

Jio Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan

Jio's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan currently offers 84 GBs of 4G data for 84 days but after the update this prepaid recharge plan will offer 126 GBs of data for 70 days. Earlier Jio offered daily limit of 1GB data under this plan, but after the revision, it will offer 1.5GB data.

Jio Rs 498 prepaid recharge plan

Jio's Rs 498 prepaid recharge plan currently offers 91 GB of 4G data for 91days but after the update this prepaid recharge plan will offer 136 GB of data for 70 days. Earlier Jio offered daily limit of 1GB data under this plan, but after the revision, it will offer 1.5GB data.







