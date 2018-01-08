Jio Happy New Year 2018 Plans: Rs 149 Vs Rs 198 Vs Rs 349 Vs Rs 398 Rs 399

|1 GB per day packs at Rs 50 lower
Jio's new prepaid recharge plans will be priced at Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449 and Rs 498, it said. All these prepaid recharge plans will be only available to Jio Prime members only.
Here's a comprehensive list of Jio's updated recharge plans that will be available from Tuesday:
Jio Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan will change to Rs 149
Jio's Rs 199 prepaid plan will be available at Rs 149 after getting a price cut of Rs 50. This means what Jio was offering at Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan will now be available at Rs 149 only. Under this offer, customers will get 28GBs of 4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. The validity of this plan will be 28 days. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls and SMS benefits will be available with this prepaid recharge plan.
Jio Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan will change to Rs 349
Jio's Rs 399 prepaid plan will be available at Rs 349 after getting a price cut of Rs 50. This means what Jio was offering at Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan will now be available at Rs 349 only. Under this offer, customers will get 70GB of 4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. The validity of this plan will be 70 days. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls and SMS benefits will be available with this prepaid recharge plan.
Jio Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan will change to Rs 399
Jio's Rs 459 prepaid plan will be available at Rs 399 after getting a price cut of Rs 50. This means what Jio was offering at Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan will now be available at Rs 399 only. Under this offer, customers will get 84GB of 4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. The validity of this plan will be 84 days. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls and SMS benefits will be available with this prepaid recharge plan.
Jio Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan will change to Rs 449
Jio's Rs 499 prepaid plan will be available at Rs 459 after getting a price cut of Rs 50. This means what Jio was offering at Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan will now be available at Rs 459 only. Under this offer, customers will get 91 GBs of 4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. The validity of this plan will be 91 days. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls and SMS benefits will be available with this prepaid recharge plan.
Jio new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448, Rs 498:
Jio Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan
Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan currently offers 28GBs of 4G data for 28days but after the update this prepaid recharge plan will offer 42GBs of data for 28 days. Earlier Jio offered daily limit of 1GB data under this plan, but after the revision, it will offer 1.5GB data.
Jio Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan
Jio's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan currently offers 70 GBs of 4G data for 70 days but after the update this prepaid recharge plan will offer 105 GBs of data for 70 days. Earlier Jio offered daily limit of 1GB data under this plan, but after the revision, it will offer 1.5GB data.
Jio Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan
Jio's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan currently offers 84 GBs of 4G data for 84 days but after the update this prepaid recharge plan will offer 126 GBs of data for 70 days. Earlier Jio offered daily limit of 1GB data under this plan, but after the revision, it will offer 1.5GB data.
Jio Rs 498 prepaid recharge plan
Jio's Rs 498 prepaid recharge plan currently offers 91 GB of 4G data for 91days but after the update this prepaid recharge plan will offer 136 GB of data for 70 days. Earlier Jio offered daily limit of 1GB data under this plan, but after the revision, it will offer 1.5GB data.