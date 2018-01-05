Jio Happy New Year 2018 Scheme: Plans With 1GB Data Gets Rs 50 Price Cut, To Offer 1.5GB Data Now Now with this latest announcement, Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 459 and Rs 499 plans will cost Rs 50 less.

Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday cut tariffs by Rs 50 of all its monthly schemes under which customers are getting 1GB data per day and also enhanced data limit to 1.5 GB from the existing 1GB for select plans, a PTI report said. With this latest announcement, Jio's plans priced at Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 459 and Rs 499 plans will cost Rs 50 less. Jio's Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 plan will now offer 1.5 GB of 4G data per day and have validity of 28 days, 70 days, 84 days and 91 days, respectively.Jio has also reduced 1GB data rate to Rs 4 for a 1-day validity plan. The company will also offer 20 per cent more data to users of Rs 399 plan by enhancing its validity by two weeks under its Happy New Year 2018 offer, PTI report added.All Jio plans will continue to offer free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and free SMSes within India. Subscribers also get access to a host of Jio apps under its recharge plans. Reliance Jio last month also unveiled new prepaid recharge plans under 'Happy New Year 2018' offer. Under this offer, Jio launched two prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 199 and Rs 299. Jio's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.2 GBs or gigabytes of 4G data while the Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers 2 GBs on a daily basis.(With inputs from PTI)