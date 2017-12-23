Jio Happy New Year 2018 Plans Start At Rs 199. All Details here

Here are the details of Jio's new prepaid recharge plans:
Jio Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan
Jio's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed data with a cap of 1.2GB 4G data per day. This prepaid recharge plan also gives free and unlimited voice calls which include local, STD as well as roaming calls across the country. The plan also gives access to free and unlimited SMSes, along with subscription to premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 28 days.
Jio Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan
Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed data of 56GBs for a period of 28 days. Under this offer, subscribers can use 2GB 4G data per day. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also gives free and unlimited SMS benefits, said Jio website. Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan also gives access to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members.