Jio Happy New Year 2018 Offer: New Rs 149 Recharge Plan To Offer 1 GB Data Per Day

After the revision, Jio's new Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan will become the cheapest data plan of Jio offering 1 GB data on daily basis.

Business | | Updated: January 08, 2018 17:13 IST
32 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jio Happy New Year 2018 Offer: New Rs 149 Recharge Plan To Offer 1 GB Data Per Day
Reliance Jio, as part of its 'Happy New Year 2018' offer, has announced 1 GB per day data prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149. According to a company source, Jio has revised most of its existing prepaid recharge plan and will be introducing new plans from Tuesday i.e. 9 January, 2018. After this revision, Jio's current Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan will be available at Rs 149. Under this offer, customers will get 28GBs of 4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data for a period of 28 days.

 
Jio Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan in detail

 
After the revision, Jio's new Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan will become the cheapest data plan of Jio offering 1 GB data on daily basis. Currently, Jio's Rs 199 prepaid plan offers 1.2 GB of daily data for a validity of 28 days which will be available at Rs 149 after getting a price cut of Rs 50 from Tuesday. The per day data benefits of the plan will slightly change and the new Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan will offer 1GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days. The total data available under this prepaid plan will be 28GB. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls and SMS benefits will be available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers will get access to host of Jio apps.

Also read: Jio Happy New Year 2018 Plans: Rs 149 Vs Rs 198 Vs Rs 349 Vs Rs 398 Vs Rs 399​

Comments
Close [X]
 
 1 GB per day packs at Rs 50 lower
1 GB/day packRs 149Rs 349Rs 399Rs 449
data28 GB70 GB84 GB91 GB
validity28 days70 days84 days91 days
 50% more benefit (1.5 GBs per day) 
1.5 GB/day packRs 198Rs 398Rs 448Rs 498
data42 GB105 GB126 GB136 GB
validity28 days70 days84 days91 days


According to a company source, Jio's all existing 1GB prepaid recharge plans will be enhanced with two additional options. Some of the Jio's prepaid recharge plans will get a price cut of Rs 50. While, other prepaid plans will offer 1.5GB of 4G data from Tuesday. The new Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan also comes under this latest revision.

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bengaluru FireHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaPradyuman ThakurYogi AdityanathGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................