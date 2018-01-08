Jio Happy New Year 2018 Offer: New Rs 149 Recharge Plan To Offer 1 GB Data Per Day



Jio Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan in detail

1 GB per day packs at Rs 50 lower 1 GB/day pack Rs 149 Rs 349 Rs 399 Rs 449 data 28 GB 70 GB 84 GB 91 GB validity 28 days 70 days 84 days 91 days 50% more benefit (1.5 GBs per day) 1.5 GB/day pack Rs 198 Rs 398 Rs 448 Rs 498 data 42 GB 105 GB 126 GB 136 GB validity 28 days 70 days 84 days 91 days

Reliance Jio, as part of its 'Happy New Year 2018' offer, has announced 1 GB per day data prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149. According to a company source, Jio has revised most of its existing prepaid recharge plan and will be introducing new plans from Tuesday i.e. 9 January, 2018. After this revision, Jio's current Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan will be available at Rs 149. Under this offer, customers will get 28GBs of 4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data for a period of 28 days.After the revision, Jio's new Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan will become the cheapest data plan of Jio offering 1 GB data on daily basis. Currently, Jio's Rs 199 prepaid plan offers 1.2 GB of daily data for a validity of 28 days which will be available at Rs 149 after getting a price cut of Rs 50 from Tuesday. The per day data benefits of the plan will slightly change and the new Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan will offer 1GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days. The total data available under this prepaid plan will be 28GB. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls and SMS benefits will be available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers will get access to host of Jio apps.According to a company source, Jio's all existing 1GB prepaid recharge plans will be enhanced with two additional options. Some of the Jio's prepaid recharge plans will get a price cut of Rs 50. While, other prepaid plans will offer 1.5GB of 4G data from Tuesday. The new Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan also comes under this latest revision.