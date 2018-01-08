Jio Happy New Year 2018 Offer: New Rs 149 Recharge Plan To Offer 1 GB Data Per Day

Jio Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan in detail
After the revision, Jio's new Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan will become the cheapest data plan of Jio offering 1 GB data on daily basis. Currently, Jio's Rs 199 prepaid plan offers 1.2 GB of daily data for a validity of 28 days which will be available at Rs 149 after getting a price cut of Rs 50 from Tuesday. The per day data benefits of the plan will slightly change and the new Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan will offer 1GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days. The total data available under this prepaid plan will be 28GB. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls and SMS benefits will be available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers will get access to host of Jio apps.
According to a company source, Jio's all existing 1GB prepaid recharge plans will be enhanced with two additional options. Some of the Jio's prepaid recharge plans will get a price cut of Rs 50. While, other prepaid plans will offer 1.5GB of 4G data from Tuesday. The new Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan also comes under this latest revision.