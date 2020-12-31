All Calls From Jio To Other Networks To Be Free From Tomorrow

Jio said it is committed to lay foundation of a digital society, where everything is connected.

Voice calls from Reliance Jio's network to any network across India will be free starting January 1, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm said in a press release. Reliance Jio's move comes as the interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls will end from January 1 and 'Bill and Keep' regime will be implemented. "Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

In September 2019, when the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) extended the timeline for implementation of the Bill and Keep regime beyond January 1, Jio said it was left with no option but to start charging for voice calls.

"In September 2019, when TRAI extended the timeline for implementation of the Bill & Keep regime beyond 1st January 2020, Jio was left with no option but to start charging its customers for offnet voice calls, at a rate exactly equivalent to the applicable IUC charge. While doing so, Jio had assured its users that this charge would continue only till the time TRAI abolished IUC charges. Today, Jio has delivered on that promise and made off-net voice calls free again," Jio added.

"Jio stands firm on its commitment to make the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced technologies like VoLTE. Jio is a customer-obsessed organisation and cares for every single user. All our users enjoy free voice calls with Jio," the Mumbai-based telecom services provider said.

Jio said it is committed to lay the foundation of a digital society -- a society where everything, everyone, everywhere is connected with the best quality service at the lowest price globally and has access to the most advanced digital platforms.

"Through technological innovation, Jio will continue to deliver revolutionary products and services to its users, with a customer-first approach."