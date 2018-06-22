NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Vodafone's Revised Postpaid Plans: Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,999, Rs 2,999 Explained

Vodafone's postpaid plans come with data rollover facility, which means that the unused data of every bill cycle gets carried over to the next one.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: June 22, 2018 13:02 IST
Vodafone India revised all its postpaid recharge plans by increasing data benefits.

To counter Reliance Jio's new venture into postpaid segment, Vodafone India revised all its postpaid recharge plans by increasing data benefits, along with other features. Vodafone's postpaid packs are called as RED postpaid plans and are priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,999, as mentioned on the official website of the operator- vodafone.in. Vodafone's RED postpaid plans come with data rollover facility, which means that the unused data of every bill cycle gets carried over to the next one. ( Also read: Airtel's Postpaid Plans In Detail )

Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 399

Vodafone's revised RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 399 offers 40GB of data with data rollover benefit of up to 200GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this postpaid pack. This pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Vodafone is also offering free subscription to Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime for one year and comes with coupons worth Rs 399 every month. 

Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 499

Vodafone's revised RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 499 offers 75GB of data with data rollover benefit of up to 200GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this postpaid pack. This pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Vodafone is also offering free subscription to Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime for one year and comes with coupons worth Rs 499 every month. Also red mobile shield benefits are available with this pack.

Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 1,299

Vodafone's revised RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 1,299 offers 100GB of data with data rollover benefit of up to 500GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this postpaid pack. This pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Vodafone is also offering free subscription to Vodafone Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime for one year and comes with coupons worth Rs 1,299 every month. Also red mobile shield benefits are available with this pack.

Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 1,999

Vodafone's revised RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 1,999 offers 200GB of data with data rollover benefit of up to 500GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this postpaid pack. This pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Vodafone is also offering free subscription to Vodafone Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime for one year and comes with coupons worth Rs 1,999 every month. Also red mobile shield benefits are available with this pack.

Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 2,999

Vodafone's revised RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 2,999 offers 300GB of data with data rollover benefit of up to 500GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this postpaid pack. This pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Vodafone is also offering free subscription to Vodafone Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime for one year and comes with coupons worth Rs 2,999 every month. Also red mobile shield benefits are available with this pack.

