Vodafone's Revised Postpaid Plans: Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,999, Rs 2,999 Explained

Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 399
Vodafone's revised RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 399 offers 40GB of data with data rollover benefit of up to 200GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this postpaid pack. This pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Vodafone is also offering free subscription to Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime for one year and comes with coupons worth Rs 399 every month.
Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 499
Vodafone's revised RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 499 offers 75GB of data with data rollover benefit of up to 200GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this postpaid pack. This pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Vodafone is also offering free subscription to Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime for one year and comes with coupons worth Rs 499 every month. Also red mobile shield benefits are available with this pack.
Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 1,299
Vodafone's revised RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 1,299 offers 100GB of data with data rollover benefit of up to 500GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this postpaid pack. This pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Vodafone is also offering free subscription to Vodafone Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime for one year and comes with coupons worth Rs 1,299 every month. Also red mobile shield benefits are available with this pack.
Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 1,999
Vodafone's revised RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 1,999 offers 200GB of data with data rollover benefit of up to 500GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this postpaid pack. This pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Vodafone is also offering free subscription to Vodafone Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime for one year and comes with coupons worth Rs 1,999 every month. Also red mobile shield benefits are available with this pack.
CommentsVodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 2,999
Vodafone's revised RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 2,999 offers 300GB of data with data rollover benefit of up to 500GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this postpaid pack. This pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Vodafone is also offering free subscription to Vodafone Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime for one year and comes with coupons worth Rs 2,999 every month. Also red mobile shield benefits are available with this pack.