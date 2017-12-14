Jio Effect: Vodafone Rs 348 Recharge Prepaid Plan Now Gives 2 GB Data Per Day

Other Benefits of Vodafone's Rs 348 prepaid recharge offer
Under the Vodafone Rs 348 prepaid recharge offer, subscribers can avail unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with a daily cap of 250 minutes. Users are also eligible for a 5 per cent cashback on availing the 348 plan from the app and website.
Other details to know about Vodafone's Rs 348 prepaid recharge offer
According to Vodafone, this is a limited period offer. Vodafone users taking up the plan of Rs 348 will be able to make voice calls not more than 250 minutes per day, after which 1 paisa per second will be charged. There is a weekly cap of 1000 calling minutes.
Similar offers of Airtel and Jio
Airtel has a Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan that offers 2GB data per day for 28 days (56GB in total). It comes with unlimited local and STD calling along with unlimited incoming and outgoing roaming calls. People also get unlimited local and national SMS.
Reliance Jio offers 1 GB of 4G data for 70 days at Rs 399. It also offers unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls to all operators along with unlimited SMS.