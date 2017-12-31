Jio Effect: Idea's Rs 309 Prepaid Recharge Plan Now Offers 1.5GB Daily Data

Other details of Idea's Rs 309 prepaid recharge plan

Jio Rs 309 prepaid recharge offer

In a bid to counter Jio's Rs 309 prepaid recharge offer, Idea Cellular recently upgraded its Rs 309 prepaid recharge plan which is now offering 1.5GB daily 2G/3G/4G data for a period of 28 days. Idea's Rs 309 prepaid recharge plan used to offer 1GB daily 2G/3G/4G data. Idea is now offering a total for 42GB data for a period of 28 days under its new upgraded Rs 309 prepaid recharge plan against Jio's 49 GB data offered for a period of 49 days in Rs 309 prepaid recharge offer.Idea's Rs 309 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5GB daily 2G/3G/4G data. The validity of the plan is 28 days. Idea's Rs 309 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local /STD calls, free roaming calls and 100SMSes per day.Idea users opting for the revised Rs 309 prepaid recharge plan also get free outgoing calls with a daily cap of 250 minutes and 1,000 minutes per week. Customers have to pay one paisa per second after exhausting the call cap. The free SMS count is limited to 100 and post the limit, users are charged Re 1 per local SMS. Idea is also giving an additional 1GB data for those who recharge via MyIdea app/website.Jio also has a Rs 309 prepaid recharge plan that offers 1GB 4G daily data limit for a period of 49 days. Jio's Rs 309 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, national and roaming calls. Users also get free unlimited SMS benefits along with free access to Jio bouquet of services.