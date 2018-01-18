Idea Offers Cashback Worth Up To Rs 3,300 On Recharge Of Rs 398 And Above After Reliance Jio, telecom operator Idea Cellular today announced cashback benefits worth up to Rs 3,300

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: After Reliance Jio, telecom operator Idea Cellular today announced cashback benefits worth up to Rs 3,300 on recharge of Rs 398 and above. "We are now happy to extend it online as 'Magic Cashback', offering huge benefits worth Rs 3,300," Sunil Tolani, Digital Head, Idea Cellular, said in a statement.



Jio had announced similar cashback offer to up to Rs 3,300 on mobile recharge of Rs 399 and above till January 15.



Idea's Magic Cashback offer is applicable for all its prepaid customers till February 10, 2018.



Idea customer availing any unlimited plan with recharge value of Rs 398 and above, done through any online channel, will get eight discount vouchers of Rs 50 each which they can redeem on subsequent recharges of Rs 300 and above over a period of 1 year.



Besides this, under the scheme, customers will also receive five shopping coupons worth Rs 2,700 which can be used at the partner stores -- Chumbak, Croma, Ebay, Pepperfry, Peter England.



"If the recharge is done through My Idea App or Idea Website, customers can also avail the wallet cashback offer up to Rs 200," the statement said.



On recharge of Rs 398, Idea offers unlimited voice calls including Local, STD and national roaming, 1 GB data per day, and 100 SMS daily, for a period of 70 days.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



