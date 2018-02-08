Jio Effect: BSNL Offers Up To 2 GB Data Per Day In These Recharge Packs BSNL's prepaid data recharge vouchers priced from Rs 198 to Rs 561 come with benefits including up to 2 GBs of data per day, for a validity period ranging from 24 days to 80 days.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT BSNL offers 2 GB of data per day for a validity period of 60 days in a recharge pack of Rs 549



Here's what BSNL offers in some of its prepaid data STVs - priced at Rs 198, Rs 291, Rs 549 and Rs 561: BSNL Rs 198 prepaid data recharge

BSNL offers 1 GB data per day for a validity period of 24 days under a prepaid data recharge priced at Rs 198. Among other benefits, subscribers get a free PRBT or personalized ring back tone service along with the Rs 198 recharge pack, according to the BSNL website. PRBT is a service that enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring. "To Check STV MRP for your circle Please check circle website or call 1503," BSNL mentions.

Data STV/data combo voucher in Rs. (inclusive of GST) Total bundled free usage Validity of freebies (days) Data charges after freebies 198 (including south zone) 1 GB/day + free PRBT 24 3p/10KB 291(inclding south zone) 1.5 GB/day + free PRBT 25 3p/10KB 549 2 GB/day + free PRBT 60 3p/10KB 561 1 GB/day + free PRBT 80 3p/10KB 821 1 GB/day 120 3p/10KB (Source: bsnl.co.in) BSNL Rs 291 prepaid data recharge

BSNL offers 1.5 GB of data per day for a validity period of 25 days, among other benefits, in a recharge pack priced at Rs 291. BSNL's Rs 291 prepaid data recharge pack also comes with a free PRBT facility. BSNL Rs 549 prepaid data recharge

Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 549, BSNL offers 2 GBs of data per day for a validity period of 60 days, according to its website. BSNL's prepaid recharge pack of Rs 549 includes a free PRBT facility. BSNL Rs 561 prepaid data recharge

At Rs 561, BSNL offers a prepaid data recharge pack which comes with 1 GB of data per day for a validity period of 80 days. A free PRBT service is also included in this recharge pack.



Data under BSNL's prepaid recharge packs of Rs 198, Rs 291, Rs 549 and Rs 561 is charged at 3 paise per 10 KBs after the validity periods of freebies specified by the telecom company.



These recharge packs from BSNL come amid high competition in the telecom industry especially on the data tariffs front, triggered by aggressive data pricing by new entrant Reliance Jio.



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1 unveiled the Union Budget for financial year 2018-19. The finance minister has proposed to provide Rs 10,000 crore for creation and augmentation of telecom infrastructure in Budget 2018-19.



Amid high competition in telecom sector, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering a range of 3G prepaid data recharge vouchers that come with up to 2 GBs of 3G speed data per day. According to BSNL's website - bsnl.co.in, the telecom company's prepaid data recharge vouchers priced from Rs 198 to Rs 561 come with benefits including up to 2 GBs of data per day, for a validity period ranging from 24 days to 80 days. BSNL, for example, offers 2 GB of data per day for a validity period of 60 days under a recharge pack priced at Rs 549.BSNL offers 1 GB data per day for a validity period of 24 days under a prepaid data recharge priced at Rs 198. Among other benefits, subscribers get a free PRBT or personalized ring back tone service along with the Rs 198 recharge pack, according to the BSNL website. PRBT is a service that enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring. "To Check STV MRP for your circle Please check circle website or call 1503," BSNL mentions.BSNL offers 1.5 GB of data per day for a validity period of 25 days, among other benefits, in a recharge pack priced at Rs 291. BSNL's Rs 291 prepaid data recharge pack also comes with a free PRBT facility.Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 549, BSNL offers 2 GBs of data per day for a validity period of 60 days, according to its website. BSNL's prepaid recharge pack of Rs 549 includes a free PRBT facility.At Rs 561, BSNL offers a prepaid data recharge pack which comes with 1 GB of data per day for a validity period of 80 days. A free PRBT service is also included in this recharge pack.Data under BSNL's prepaid recharge packs of Rs 198, Rs 291, Rs 549 and Rs 561 is charged at 3 paise per 10 KBs after the validity periods of freebies specified by the telecom company. These recharge packs from BSNL come amid high competition in the telecom industry especially on the data tariffs front, triggered by aggressive data pricing by new entrant Reliance Jio.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1 unveiled the Union Budget for financial year 2018-19. The finance minister has proposed to provide Rs 10,000 crore for creation and augmentation of telecom infrastructure in Budget 2018-19.