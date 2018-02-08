Jio Effect: BSNL Offers Up To 2 GB Data Per Day In These Recharge Packs

Here's what BSNL offers in some of its prepaid data STVs - priced at Rs 198, Rs 291, Rs 549 and Rs 561:
BSNL Rs 198 prepaid data recharge
BSNL offers 1 GB data per day for a validity period of 24 days under a prepaid data recharge priced at Rs 198. Among other benefits, subscribers get a free PRBT or personalized ring back tone service along with the Rs 198 recharge pack, according to the BSNL website. PRBT is a service that enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring. "To Check STV MRP for your circle Please check circle website or call 1503," BSNL mentions.
|Data STV/data combo voucher in Rs. (inclusive of GST)
|Total bundled free usage
|Validity of freebies (days)
|Data charges after freebies
|198 (including south zone)
|1 GB/day + free PRBT
|24
|3p/10KB
|291(inclding south zone)
|1.5 GB/day + free PRBT
|25
|3p/10KB
|549
|2 GB/day + free PRBT
|60
|3p/10KB
|561
|1 GB/day + free PRBT
|80
|3p/10KB
|821
|1 GB/day
|120
|3p/10KB
|(Source: bsnl.co.in)
BSNL Rs 291 prepaid data recharge
BSNL offers 1.5 GB of data per day for a validity period of 25 days, among other benefits, in a recharge pack priced at Rs 291. BSNL's Rs 291 prepaid data recharge pack also comes with a free PRBT facility.
BSNL Rs 549 prepaid data recharge
Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 549, BSNL offers 2 GBs of data per day for a validity period of 60 days, according to its website. BSNL's prepaid recharge pack of Rs 549 includes a free PRBT facility.
BSNL Rs 561 prepaid data recharge
At Rs 561, BSNL offers a prepaid data recharge pack which comes with 1 GB of data per day for a validity period of 80 days. A free PRBT service is also included in this recharge pack.
Data under BSNL's prepaid recharge packs of Rs 198, Rs 291, Rs 549 and Rs 561 is charged at 3 paise per 10 KBs after the validity periods of freebies specified by the telecom company.
Comments
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1 unveiled the Union Budget for financial year 2018-19. The finance minister has proposed to provide Rs 10,000 crore for creation and augmentation of telecom infrastructure in Budget 2018-19.