Jio Effect: BSNL Offers 1 GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls For Rs 999 The latest prepaid recharge plan launched by BSNL also comes bundled with unlimited calling benefits, said BSNL on its official Twitter account.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT This prepaid recharge plan of BSNL, called as 'Maximum', offers 100 SMS per day.

BSNL Maximum Prepaid Plan of Rs 999 Introduced, Offers 1GB Data Per Day and Unlimited Voice for Six Months

Source @TelecomTalkhttps://t.co/dcgcjGYagxpic.twitter.com/mhtWvJv3ND — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) February 14, 2018

BSNL Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan

This prepaid recharge plan of BSNL offers unlimited data which is limited to 1 GB data per day. After exhaustion of 1 GB data per day limit, internet speed will get reduced to 40Kbps, according to a link along with BSNL's tweet. Voice calls and free and unlimited even on roaming except in Mumbai and Delhi. This prepaid recharge plan of BSNL, called as 'Maximum', offers 100 SMS (short message service) per day. This plan comes with validity of 365 days.



The benefits are valid between 0 to 181 days and for the next 182 to 365 days, voice calls will be charged at 60 paise per minute for both on-net and off-net calls.



Voice calls to Mumbai and Delhi will be charged at 60 paise per minute.



Jio Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan

Jio's prepaid recharge plan at Rs 999 offers 60 GB data at high-speed after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 60 GB. Hundred SMS per day and unlimited voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 90 days, according to Jio's website, jio.com.