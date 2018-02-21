Airtel's Rs 98 Prepaid Plan Now Offers 5GB Data For 28 Days Airtel's Rs 98 prepaid plan revision comes after the recent update of Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan which now offers 1GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with no daily data cap.

Airtel's Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 5GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with no daily cap. However, it is a data-only plan and doesn't offer any voice calling benefits. 5GB of data can be used at any point of time in the period of 28 days. This prepaid plan of Airtel is currently available only for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle, according to Airtel's official website- airtel.in. For other circles, Airtel's Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan offer 2GB of data and comes with a validity of 28 days.Airtel's Rs 98 prepaid plan revision comes after the recent update of Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan which now offers 1GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with no daily data cap. This prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 93 also comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls along with 100 SMSes (short message service) per day. However, these benefits are also available only for select users in only some circles. For other users, Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 3G/4G data for 10 days with no daily cap. Other benefits remain the same.Like Airtel, Reliance Jio also has a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98 which offers 2GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with no daily cap limit. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted, according to Jio's official website jio.com. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 300 free SMSes for the validity period. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of this Jio plan is 28 days.