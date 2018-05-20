Airtel's New Rs 558 Prepaid Plan Offers 3GB Per Day Data For 82 Days. Other Benefits Here

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 558
CommentsAirtel's Rs 558 prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 246GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days with a daily cap of 3GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. 100 local and national free SMSes are also offered with this plan, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel (airtel.in). The validity of the plan is 82 days. (Also read: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Rs. 149 Prepaid Recharge Plans Compared)
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 509
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 509 offers 112GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 4GB data. After the exhaustion of daily data limit, the internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps for one year with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days