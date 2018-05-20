NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom

Airtel's New Rs 558 Prepaid Plan Offers 3GB Per Day Data For 82 Days. Other Benefits Here

The launch of Jio has triggered a data war in the telecom market.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: May 20, 2018 12:16 IST
42 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Airtel's New Rs 558 Prepaid Plan Offers 3GB Per Day Data For 82 Days. Other Benefits Here

Telecom incumbents can be seen frequently coming up with new plans.

To take on Reliance Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan, Bharti Airtel recently launched a new pack priced at Rs 558. Airtel's Rs 558 prepaid plan offers 3GBs of per day data for a period of 82 days. This plan also comes with some added benefits. While Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan offers 4GB per day data for a period of 28 days. The launch of Jio has triggered a data war in the telecom market. Telecom incumbents can be seen frequently coming up with new plans. (Also read: Airtel Introduces 'Unlimited Data' In Prepaid Recharge Packs Starting At Rs. 199)

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 558

Comments
Airtel's Rs 558 prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 246GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days with a daily cap of 3GB data.  Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. 100 local and national free SMSes are also offered with this plan, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel (airtel.in). The validity of the plan is 82 days. (Also read: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Rs. 149 Prepaid Recharge Plans Compared)
 
airtel s new plan

(The validity of the plan is 82 days.)


Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 509 

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 509 offers 112GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 4GB data. After the exhaustion of daily data limit, the internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps for one year with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AirtelReliance Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top