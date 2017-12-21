Jio Effect: Airtel, Vodafone Offer 2 GB Data Per Day With Free Calls In These Packs Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB data per day for 28 days

Telecom biggies like Airtel and Vodafone and Idea Cellular are coming out with new prepaid and postpaid data plans amid intense competition in the sector after the entry of Reliance Jio. Now, after launching number of plans offering 1 GB data, it seems the new trend appears to be the plans offering 2GB data per day. Recently, Airtel launched Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offering 2GB data per day.Vodafone also launched Rs 348 prepaid recharge plan offering 2GB data per day. These data plans comes bundled with unlimited voice calling and unlimited roaming calls.Vodafone's Rs 348 prepaid recharge plan , which earlier used to offer 1GB data per day, now offers 2GB 4G/3G/2G/ per day. This plan is valid for 28 days. This means users will get a total of 56 GB of data for the validity period. This is a limited period offer for all handsets, (including 4G and 3G), Vodafone said on its website, vodafone.in.Vodafone's Rs 348 prepaid recharge plan is available for users in Delhi/NCR. The plan was previously unveiled for prepaid users in Rajasthan. Additionally, Vodafone's Rs 348 prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local and STD, roaming calls with daily capping of 250 minutes. In a week, users can use 1000 calling minutes.Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB data per day for 28 days. This means Airtel is giving 56GB total data in this monthly repaid recharge plan of Rs 349.It comes with unlimited local and STD call benefits along with unlimited roaming incoming, outgoing calls. People will also get unlimited local and national SMS. There is no weekly limit or daily limit on calling.