Jio Effect: What Airtel Is Offering In New Rs 349 And Rs 448 Recharge Plans

Amid high competition in the telecom market, Bharti Airtel is offering 42 GBs or gigabytes of mobile data for about a month in a special combo pack at Rs 349. In its recharge pack priced at Rs 349, Bharti Airtel - which competes with the likes of Reliance Jio, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in the telecom industry - is offering unlimited calls and 1.5 GB data at 3G/4G speed along with 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 28 days to its prepaid customers, according to its website - airtel.in. The free calls offered under the Rs 349 recharge pack include STD and roaming outgoing calls, it noted. The total data benefit of 42 GBs under the Rs 349 can be used on all handsets, Airtel added.The Rs 349 recharge pack from Airtel comes at a time the telecom industry is in a state of intense competition, led by free voice calling and aggressively priced high speed mobile data offered by new entrant Reliance Jio. Many incumbent telecom operators have come up with new offers and revised their data offers in the recent past.Under another combo recharge pack priced at Rs 448, Bharti Airtel is offering 1 GB data and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 70 days, among other benefits, according to its website. Airtel's Rs 448 recharge pack also includes "Unlimited all Local+STD calls(for non-commercial use),free outgoing in National Roaming" for the 70-day validity period, Airtel added. "Offer applicable on All Handsets.Non-Commercial use," Airtel said about the Rs 448 recharge offer.Bharti Airtel, the country's largest telecom company, provides 1 GB data at Rs 199. The Rs 199 recharge plan from Airtel includes unlimited local and STD calls (for non-commercial use) and 100 free SMS per day, according to the Airtel website. Airtel said the Rs 199 offer is "for non commercial use only".Under a separate recharge pack, Airtel offers 2 GBs of mobile data for a validity period of 28 days to customers using 4G handsets and 4G SIMs, according to its website. Describing the benefits offered under its Rs 149 recharge pack, Airtel said the Rs 149 pack includes "UNLIMITED Local+STD Airtel to Airtel calls".