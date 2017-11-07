Jio Effect: What Airtel Is Offering In New Rs 349 And Rs 448 Recharge Plans

The Rs 349 recharge pack from Airtel comes at a time the telecom industry is in a state of intense competition, led by free voice calling and aggressively priced high speed mobile data offered by new entrant Reliance Jio. Many incumbent telecom operators have come up with new offers and revised their data offers in the recent past.
Airtel Rs 448 Special Recharge STV (Special Tariff Voucher)
Under another combo recharge pack priced at Rs 448, Bharti Airtel is offering 1 GB data and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 70 days, among other benefits, according to its website. Airtel's Rs 448 recharge pack also includes "Unlimited all Local+STD calls(for non-commercial use),free outgoing in National Roaming" for the 70-day validity period, Airtel added. "Offer applicable on All Handsets.Non-Commercial use," Airtel said about the Rs 448 recharge offer.
Airtel Rs 199 prepaid pack
Bharti Airtel, the country's largest telecom company, provides 1 GB data at Rs 199. The Rs 199 recharge plan from Airtel includes unlimited local and STD calls (for non-commercial use) and 100 free SMS per day, according to the Airtel website. Airtel said the Rs 199 offer is "for non commercial use only".
Airtel Rs 149 prepaid pack
Under a separate recharge pack, Airtel offers 2 GBs of mobile data for a validity period of 28 days to customers using 4G handsets and 4G SIMs, according to its website. Describing the benefits offered under its Rs 149 recharge pack, Airtel said the Rs 149 pack includes "UNLIMITED Local+STD Airtel to Airtel calls".