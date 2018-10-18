Reliance Jio Announces 100% Cashback Offer, New 1,699 Rupees Prepaid Recharge Plan

The scheme, called Jio Diwali 100 per cent cashback offer, is applicable for new and existing users.

Ahead of Diwali, Reliance Jio has announced a 100 per cent cashback offer which is applicable on prepaid recharge plans of Rs 149 and above and a new all unlimited Rs 1699 annual plan, said the telecom operator in a press release on Thursday. The scheme, called 'Jio Diwali 100% Cashback Offer', is applicable for new and existing users. Reliance Jio's cashback offer is valid till November 30, 2018 and the coupons received during this offer must be redeemed on or before December 31, 2018, according to the release.

Reliance Jio cashback offer in detail:

Under the 'Jio Diwali 100% Cashback Offer', customers recharging for Rs 149 or above will get 100 per cent cashback in form of coupons in MyCoupons section of MyJio. Customers will receive a 100 per cent cashback coupon for every recharge implying any multiple recharges will entitle customers to multiple 100 per cent cashback coupons. The offer is applicable for new and existing users.

Each coupon can be redeemed against purchases made at Reliance Digital or MyJio stores against an invoice value of Rs 5,000 or above. This offer is valid for prepaid recharges only.

Reliance Jio new Rs 1,699 prepaid plan in detail:

Under its new plan, Reliance Jio is offering 547.5 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB per day. The pack also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMSes per day, which is valid for a period of 365 days. Customers also get complimentary subscription to Jio apps.