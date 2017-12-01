Jio Cashback Offer Extended, Get Rs 2,599 Cashback On Prepaid Recharge

Reliance Jio's cashback offer, wherein Jio Prime customers are entitled to cashbacks upto Rs 2,599 on every recharge of Rs 399 (and above), has been extended till December 15.In order to avail the offer, Jio Prime customers can buy prepaid vouchers amounting to Rs 399, Rs 459, Rs 499 and Rs 509 using MyJio on My Voucher section. The recharge has to be done between November 10 and December 15.The Jio cashback offer gives the cashback of different values made available by multiple platforms.The first cashback is offered in form of Jio vouchers worth Rs 400 that can be availed to recharge the SIM. The second entails shopping vouchers from online marketplaces for upto Rs 1,899. The third cashback includes the money back by e-wallets for upto Rs 300.The cashback on digital wallets includes cashback on the select e-wallets that include Amazon Pay, Paytm, Mobikwik and PhonePe.The shopping vouchers are available on leading e-commerce players that include Yatra and Reliance Trends.There are terms and conditions that are valid on e-commerce vouchers. On Yatra, one would be entitled to receive Rs 1,000 off on round trip and Rs 500 off on one way on domestic flights. Similarly, AJIO will offer Rs 399 off on apparels on a minimum purchase of Rs 1,500. Reliance Trends will offer Rs 500 off subject to a minimum purchase of Rs 1,999.