Jio-bp Launches First Mobility Station, Additivised Fuel To Be Sold At No Extra Cost

Jio-bp plans to set up an EV charging station infrastructure in the country

The joint venture of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries and energy major bp - Jio-bp today announced the launch of its first branded mobility station at Navde, Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. In a statement released on Tuesday, October 26, Jio-bp said that it will sell additivised fuel at no extra cost, instead of regular fuels, at its ‘mobility stations' - which will take place for the first time in India.

Jio-bp will also set up a network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and battery swap stations, at its mobility stations and other standalone locations - Mobility Points, according to its statement. The joint venture aims to become a leading EV charging infrastructure player in the country.

The fuel offering will contain the internationally developed ‘ACTIVE' technology - which forms a protective layer on critical engine parts to help keep the engines clean.

Jio-bp will provide a network of Express Oil Change outlets - in partnership with Castrol, at its mobility stations, which will also include free vehicle health check-up and free oil-change service by professionally trained experts. Every two-wheeler customer buying the Castrol lubricant at the Express Oil change outlets will be able to avail the oil change service at no cost, according to Jio-bp.

The convenience offering will also offer refreshments to customers who are on the move, through its 24x7 shop - 'Wild Bean Café' - in partnership with Reliance Retail - the country's largest retailer.

The international on-the-move brand by bp will serve its signature coffee along with a blend of regional and local fare including masala chai, samosa, upma, paneer tikka roll, and chocolate lava cake to customers.

Additionally, Jio-bp will also provide new value propositions such as dynamic pricing, instant discounts, happy hour schemes, implementation of flexible and uniform digital payment across the network.