Idea's New Rs 93 Prepaid Recharge Plan Offers 1GB Data, Unlimited Calls

Idea's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan comes just a week after Airtel launched its Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan.

Business | | Updated: January 04, 2018 15:40 IST
After Reliance Jio and Airtel, now Idea Cellular has launched its all-new Rs 93 prepaid recharge offer which gives users 1GB of 3G data for 10 days. This Idea prepaid recharge plan comes just a week after Airtel launched its Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan. Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan also offers 1GB of 3G/4G data for 10 days. Jio also has a similar prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98 which offers 2.1GB of 4G data for a period of 14 days.
 

Here are the details of Idea's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid plan and Jio's Rs 98 prepaid plan:

 
Idea's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan

 
idea prepaid recharge plan


According to the official website of Idea Cellular, its new Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited local and STD calls, along with 1GB of 3G data for a period of 10 days. There are no SMS benefits with this prepaid plan offer. Idea's unlimited calls are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond this, customers are charged at 1 paisa per second for calls.  There are no benefits available for roaming calls. 

Idea's Rs 93 prepaid plan is available only for select numbers. Idea's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan is applicable for non-commercial use only, the company said. The validity of the prepaid plan is 10 days.
 

Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan

 
airtel rs 93 prepaid plan


Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan gives users 1GB of 3G/4G data for 10 days. Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan also gives users unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMSes per day. This prepaid recharge plan comes with no daily data or call cap. This prepaid recharge plan is allowed for non-commercial use only, said Airtel on its website. The validity of this prepaid plan is 10 days.
 

Jio's Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan
 

jio prepaid plan


Reliance Jio's Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan offers 2.1 GB of 4G data with a daily data cap of 0.15 GB along with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. A total of 140 free SMSes are also offered with Jio's Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan. The validity of the plan is 14 days. Users also get access to unlimited Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. 

