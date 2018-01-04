Idea's New Rs 93 Prepaid Recharge Plan Offers 1GB Data, Unlimited Calls Idea's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan comes just a week after Airtel launched its Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan.

According to the official website of Idea Cellular, its new Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited local and STD calls, along with 1GB of 3G data for a period of 10 days. There are no SMS benefits with this prepaid plan offer. Idea's unlimited calls are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond this, customers are charged at 1 paisa per second for calls. There are no benefits available for roaming calls.



Idea's Rs 93 prepaid plan is available only for select numbers. Idea's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan is applicable for non-commercial use only, the company said. The validity of the prepaid plan is 10 days.

gives users 1GB of 3G/4G data for 10 days. Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan also gives users unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMSes per day. This prepaid recharge plan comes with no daily data or call cap. This prepaid recharge plan is allowed for non-commercial use only, said Airtel on its website. The validity of this prepaid plan is 10 days.

Reliance Jio's Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan offers 2.1 GB of 4G data with a daily data cap of 0.15 GB along with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. A total of 140 free SMSes are also offered with Jio's Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan. The validity of the plan is 14 days. Users also get access to unlimited Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan.



