Jindal Steel And Power Upgrades Rail Inspection Line With Automation Technology

Jindal Steel And Power (JSPL) upgraded its rail inspection line to provide glitch-free specialty rails for its customers such as metro rail networks in India, IRCON, and other such subsidiaries of Indian Railways. The country's first and only private sector rail producer announced that it had equipped the complete set for this line with fifth generation cutting edge automation technology.

The technology includes an online profile cum surface inspection system from the Next-sense of Austria - a new ultrasonic testing machine and a 360-degree brushing machine from Alpine Metal-Tech of Austria, according to a statement by the leading infrastructure conglomerate.

Jindal Steel and Power is the only producer of the head hardened rail grades 1080 HH and 1175HT for a heavy axle load of over 25 tonnes and high-speed application in India. The rail producer has also supplied R350 HT grade rails for overseas customers.

Recently, credit.rating agency, CRISIL Ratings Limited upgraded the rating from CRISIL A with a 'stable' outlook to CRISIL A+ with a 'positive' outlook on the long term bank facilities, and from 'CRISIL A2+' to 'CRISIL Al+' for the short term bank facilities of Jindal Steel and Power Limited.

On Monday, September 20. shares of Jindal Steel and Power settled 9.13 per cent lower at Rs 351.30 apiece on the BSE. Jindal Steel and Power opened on the BSE at Rs 373.30, registering an intra day high of Rs 378.20 and an intra day low of Rs 348.50, throughout its trading session yesterday.

Jindal Steel and Power has presence in the power, steel, and mining sectors and is a part of the diversified Jindal group conglomerate. The company's domestic steel business produces economical and efficient steel through the backward and forward integration. It owns and operates state-of-the-art facilities on Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.