Jewellery Industry Seeks Reduction Of Gold Import Duty To 4%

The reduction in import duty will also help in the fight against black money, he added.
The 10 per cent duty on gold was levied to curb current account deficit (CAD), however, the country's trade deficit narrowed more than expected to $12.96 billion in June, he said.
Further, Khandelwal said, there are some issues under the current GST regime, which is hampering the industry that the government needs to look into. He said, under GST inter-state supply of services by job workers (karigars) who are unregistered, that is, having turnover below 20 lakhs in a financial year should be allowed.
"Retail customers are reluctant to share their residence address, so we request the government to increase the invoice value to a minimum of 2,00,000 from the current Rs 50,000," he further added.
