Jettwings Airways Submits Expression Of Interest For Bankrupt Go First

Jettwings Airways today said it has submitted an Expression of Interest for the grounded Go First, which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

The carrier, which has its base in Guwahati, recently received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the civil aviation ministry to operate as a scheduled commuter airline.

Jettwings Airways, backed by premier entrepreneurs of Assam --Sanjive Narain and Anupam Sarma -- has submitted an Expression of Interest (EoI) for Go First, it said in a statement.

Further, the airline said it has robust plans to connect major destinations across the country with its base in Guwahati.

Facing multiple headwinds, including engine problems and funding woes, Go First stopped flying from May 3 and went for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

Go First's total revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,183 crore in financial year 2021-22.



