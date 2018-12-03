Jet Fuel Prices Slashed To Lowest In Seven Months By State-Run Indian Oil

The jet fuel rate reached a five-year high in November.

Indian Oil Corp., the country's biggest fuel retailer, cut jet fuel prices for domestic and international carriers.

The price in Delhi for domestic airlines was cut to Rs 68,050.97 a kiloliter on December 1, an 11 per cent reduction from a month earlier, according to a statement by the state-run company. That is the lowest since May 1, data from Indian Oil show. The rate reached a five-year high in November.

