Jet Fuel Prices Slashed To Lowest In Seven Months By State-Run Indian Oil



Aviation | (c) 2018 Bloomberg | | Updated: December 03, 2018 10:39 IST
The jet fuel rate reached a five-year high in November.


Highlights

  1. Prices in Delhi were slashed by 11% as compared to last month
  2. That is the lowest rate since May 1, data from Indian Oil show
  3. In Mumbai, jet fuel prices were slashed to Rs 67,979.58 in December

Indian Oil Corp., the country's biggest fuel retailer, cut jet fuel prices for domestic and international carriers.

The price in Delhi for domestic airlines was cut to Rs 68,050.97 a kiloliter on December 1, an 11 per cent reduction from a month earlier, according to a statement by the state-run company. That is the lowest since May 1, data from Indian Oil show. The rate reached a five-year high in November.

(Also Read: Government Cuts Excise Duty On Jet Fuel To 11% - 10 Points)

The following table shows prices per kiloliter for domestic carriers in top cities, in rupees:

 

CitiesNovemberDecember
Delhi76,378.8068,050.97
Kolkata81,441.0673,393.55
Mumbai76,013.2067,979.58
Chennai77,521.6369,216.61

jet fuelaviationIndian Oil Corporation (IOC)

