Jet Fuel Prices Cut Down By 1.3%

Jet fuel prices were reduced by 1.3 per cent with effect from June 1

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices have been reduced by state-owned oil marketing companies on Wednesday by Rs 1,564 per kilolitre, thus bringing them down to Rs 1,21,475 per kilolitre from Rs 1,23,039 per kilolitre.

With this 1.3 per cent drop in ATF prices, effective from today (June 1), it will now cost Rs 1,21,475.74 per kilolitre in Delhi, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

The ATF rates in Kolkata are now Rs 1,26,369.98 per kilolitre. In Mumbai, ATF is priced at Rs 1,20,306.99 per kilolitre, while in Chennai ATF prices are Rs 1,25,725.36 per kilolitre.

On May 16, 2022, Indian Oil had raised ATF price by 5.3 per cent.

Jet fuel prices, which make up for almost 40 percent of the running cost of an airline, had risen to new highs this year after nine successive hikes.

In April this year, ATF prices were raised by 2 per cent to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kilolitre. Later, on May 1, jet fuel prices had gone up by 3.2 per cent, followed by the May 16 hike.