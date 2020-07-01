Jet Fuel Price Hiked 7.5%, Third Increase In A Month

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel prices were hiked on Wednesday, marking the third increase in a row within one month.

In Delhi, the price of ATF was raised by Rs 2,922.94 per kilolitre (kl), or 7.48 per cent, to Rs 41,992.81 per kl, according to notifications by state-owned oil marketing companies.

Prior to Wednesday's raise, the jet fuel rates were hiked by a record 56.6 per cent (Rs 12,126.75 per kl) on June 1, followed by an increase of Rs 5,494.5 per kl (16.3 per cent) on June 16.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax (VAT).