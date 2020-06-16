Jet Fuel Price Increased Over 16% In Second Hike Within A Fortnight

Jet fuel prices have been hiked for second time in 15 days

Oil companies on Tuesday decided to increase price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the second time in a span of 15 days. The prices of ATF were increased by Rs 5,494.5 per kilolitre (kl), or 16.3 per cent in Delhi, to Rs 39,069.87 per kl, according to a price notification by state-owned oil marketing companies. Earlier, on June 1, prices of ATF, or jet fuel, as it is commonly known, were hiked a record 56.5 per cent - by Rs 12,126.75 per kl. Jet fuel prices are revised on 1st and 16th of every month by oil companies, as opposed to petrol and diesel prices which are subject to daily revisions.

The hike in jet fuel prices earlier this month snapped a streak of seven straight reductions in ATF prices. Triggered by the almost unprecedented slump in global crude oil prices, jet fuel cost in India got reduced from Rs 64,323.76 per kl in February to Rs 21,448.62 per kl last month. With global oil prices witnessing an uptick and Russia and OPEC countries agreeing to cut their production, the hike in ATF prices was in the offing. News agency PTI quoted industry officials saying that the hike was necessitated because benchmark international rates have bounced back from a two-decade low.

The increase in ATF prices may also have a cascading effect on air fare as majority of the operating cost of airlines are attributed to fuel costs.

In Tuesday's afternoon trade, aviation stocks were in the green with IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet scrips gaining in the range of 0.60-5 per cent. Oil company stocks too edged higher.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the tenth straight day on Tuesday.

