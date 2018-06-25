NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Latest Deals On Flight Tickets: Here's What Jet Airways, Vistara, IndiGo Offer

Jet Airways, Vistara and IndiGo have come up with a host of schemes and are offering discounts on domestic and international flight tickets.

Aviation | | Updated: June 25, 2018 14:55 IST
Jet Airways is offering 10% discount on domestic flights under its '25th anniversary special sale' offer.

Airlines in the country are offering a host of offers on domestic and international flight tickets on the back of ongoing summer vacations. Jet Airways, country's second-largest private carrier, has come up with a number of schemes and is offering a 10 per cent discount on domestic tickets, a discount of Rs. 1,000 on economy flight tickets and Rs. 2,500 off on premiere flight tickets on international routes, among others. Budget carrier IndiGo introduced daily flights from Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat at a starting price of Rs. 3,199 and Vistara is offering up to 50 per cent discount on flight tickets.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways offer on flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways is offering 10 per cent discount on domestic flights under its '25th anniversary special sale' offer. The offer is applicable on base fare in premiere and economy class. In another scheme, Jet Airways is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on economy and Rs. 2,500 on premiere flight tickets on international routes under its 'Your Next Vacation Awaits' scheme. It has also come up with flight tickets on select domestic routes starting from Rs. 1,177 under the UDAN scheme

Vistara offer on flight tickets in detail: 

Vistara is offering up to 50 per cent discount on business class flight tickets under its 'Amazing Business Class' sale offer. However, the offer is available only on select flights. Customers can avail this offer till June 28, 2018, said the carrier. The travel period of the discounted offer ends on September 30, 2018.

IndiGo offer in detail: 

IndiGo recently introduced daily flights from Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat at a starting price of Rs. 3,199. This offer is called as 'Chol Chol Chol'. IndiGo's new flights connecting Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat will start from August 1, 2018. Country's largest carrier is also offering daily, non-stop flights from Lucknow to Pune and Goa at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,999

