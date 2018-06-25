Latest Deals On Flight Tickets: Here's What Jet Airways, Vistara, IndiGo Offer

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:
Jet Airways offer on flight tickets in detail:
Jet Airways is offering 10 per cent discount on domestic flights under its '25th anniversary special sale' offer. The offer is applicable on base fare in premiere and economy class. In another scheme, Jet Airways is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on economy and Rs. 2,500 on premiere flight tickets on international routes under its 'Your Next Vacation Awaits' scheme. It has also come up with flight tickets on select domestic routes starting from Rs. 1,177 under the UDAN scheme.
Vistara offer on flight tickets in detail:
Vistara is offering up to 50 per cent discount on business class flight tickets under its 'Amazing Business Class' sale offer. However, the offer is available only on select flights. Customers can avail this offer till June 28, 2018, said the carrier. The travel period of the discounted offer ends on September 30, 2018.
IndiGo offer in detail:
IndiGo recently introduced daily flights from Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat at a starting price of Rs. 3,199. This offer is called as 'Chol Chol Chol'. IndiGo's new flights connecting Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat will start from August 1, 2018. Country's largest carrier is also offering daily, non-stop flights from Lucknow to Pune and Goa at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,999.